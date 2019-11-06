Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.08.

SYK traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. 71,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.33. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,524 shares of company stock worth $14,731,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

