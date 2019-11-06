Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after buying an additional 572,088 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,030,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,102,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after buying an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,417,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,578. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

