Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PCK remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 24,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,605. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.