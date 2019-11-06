Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE PCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

