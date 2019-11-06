Pimco Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

PML stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,156. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

