Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $346,916,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.97.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

