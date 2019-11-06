Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 354,917 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $7,893,354.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,657,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

