Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Potbelly in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

