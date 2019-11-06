Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.27. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

