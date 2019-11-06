Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Masimo Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Masimo in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Masimo stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $164,308.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,362 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,867,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Masimo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

