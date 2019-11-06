Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes updated its FY19 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 432,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

