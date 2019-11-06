Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

