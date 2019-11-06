Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Plantronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.94-3.74 EPS.

PLT traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 8,776,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,906. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Plantronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

