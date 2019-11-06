PlatinumBAR Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $27,925.00 and $27.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

