Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) will release its earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$26.37 million for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

