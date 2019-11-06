PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0056

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $4,899.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,366.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.02046978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.03259368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00684782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00685808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00417065 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,933,831 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.