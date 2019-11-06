PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PowerFleet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 423 752 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.43%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.40%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -26.68 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.83

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

