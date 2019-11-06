Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 1,160,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,476. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

