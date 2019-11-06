PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon Sells 7,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $512,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.