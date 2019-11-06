Primoris Services Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

