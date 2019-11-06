ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 422,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

