ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.20, approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 3.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

