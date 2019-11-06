ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.19

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 213012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 189.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

