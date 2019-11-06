Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Prospect Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $63,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

