Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 16,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

About Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC)

Prospect Resources Limited engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 14 square kilometers of granted mining rights located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.