Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.95

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $434.95 and traded as high as $450.00. Provident Financial shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 443,979 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 533 ($6.96).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 422.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

