Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.65.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. 2,768,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,185. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 909,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.