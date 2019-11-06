Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

