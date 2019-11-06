PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million and a P/E ratio of -87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.35.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

