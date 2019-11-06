Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report released on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBSI. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

