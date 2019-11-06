Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reduced by Wedbush

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novocure in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 2.34. Novocure has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $98.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,005,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,613 shares of company stock valued at $35,048,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Novocure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

