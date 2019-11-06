Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Decreased by Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

