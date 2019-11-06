Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issued By B. Riley

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 1,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 121.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 393,206 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Director Dae Mellencamp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 266,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,879 in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

