Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

NYSE:CFR opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

