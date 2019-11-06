Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

