Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

LEVL stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833 in the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.