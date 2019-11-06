Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.