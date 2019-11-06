Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $194.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,709 shares of company stock valued at $841,331,509 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

