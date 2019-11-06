Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Luminex Co. Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Luminex in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luminex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.74. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

