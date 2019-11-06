Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issued By Svb Leerink

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Epizyme in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Epizyme by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 493,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 434,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Epizyme by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

