Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,456,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.