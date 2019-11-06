Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 275,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.