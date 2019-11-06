QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $306,413.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00216573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01481311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.