QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. 649,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,647. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

