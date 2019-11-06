QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

