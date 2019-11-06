Quebecor (QBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Quebecor to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

