Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.