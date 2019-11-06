R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 25,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,315. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,447 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 665,215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,743,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,379.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 656,772 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 642,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

