Rain Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

ACWV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.27. 83,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

