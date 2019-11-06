Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post sales of $89.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported sales of $99.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $378.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.40 million to $378.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $395.07 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $395.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $846,644. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. AXA raised its stake in Rambus by 369.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 334,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 143.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 222,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

